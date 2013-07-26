Brazil's Usiminas posts net loss for sixth straight quarter

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil’s largest producer of steel products for automakers, posted a second-quarter net loss of 22 million reais ($9.8 million), the company’s sixth straight quarterly shortfall, according to a securities filing on Friday.

According to six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters, Usiminas, as the company is known, was expected to lose a net 205 million reais in the quarter. A seventh analyst in the same poll estimated net income at 104 million reais.