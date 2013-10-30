FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Usiminas posts profit for 1st time in seven quarters
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 9:51 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Usiminas posts profit for 1st time in seven quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil’s largest producer of steel products for automakers, posted a third-quarter net income of 115 million reais ($53 million), the company’s first quarter of profit in seven, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Usiminas kicked off the earnings season for Brazil’s listed steelmakers. According to the forecasts of six analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll, the company earned 94 million reais. A seventh analyst in the poll estimated a net loss of 52 million reais in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.