BRASILIA Oct 28 Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest listed flat steelmaker, on Friday said it narrowed its quarterly loss as it cut operating and financial costs.

Usiminas, as the company is commonly known, posted a third-quarter net loss of 107 million reais ($33.8 million) compared with a year-earlier loss of 1.04 billion reais.

Sales of steel were hurt by Brazil's recession, which has slowed down construction and reduced demand for appliances such as refrigerators, Usiminas said.

Net sales fell 6.5 percent to 2.27 billion reais from 2.42 billion reais. Exports as a portion of total sales fell to 12 percent from 27 percent.

Lower costs helped the company record earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA - of 307 million reais, a more than four-fold increase from a year earlier.

($1 = 3.1643 reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Jeb Blount; editing by Jason Neely and W Simon)