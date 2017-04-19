Brazil's Usiminas says first-quarter profit totals 108 mln reais

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest listed flat steelmaker, said on Wednesday that unaudited net income totaled 108 million reais ($34 million) in the first quarter.

In a securities filing, Usiminas said the result remains subject to changes because of potential accounting adjustments and auditing revisions. The company was originally slated to present quarterly results on Thursday.