4 months ago
Brazil's Usiminas says first-quarter profit totals 108 mln reais
April 19, 2017 / 5:08 PM / 4 months ago

Brazil's Usiminas says first-quarter profit totals 108 mln reais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest listed flat steelmaker, said on Wednesday that unaudited net income totaled 108 million reais ($34 million) in the first quarter.

In a securities filing, Usiminas said the result remains subject to changes because of potential accounting adjustments and auditing revisions. The company was originally slated to present quarterly results on Thursday.

$1 = 3.1375 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese

