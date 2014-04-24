FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Usiminas posts sharply higher Q1 profit
April 24, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil Usiminas posts sharply higher Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil’s largest producer of flat steel products, reported first-quarter net income of 222 million reais ($99.8 million), sharply higher from the previous quarter as a stronger currency had a positive impact on its dollar-denominated debt, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Profit at Usiminas, as the company is known, was 47 million reais in the fourth quarter.

$1 = 2.225 Brazilian reais Reporting by Walter Brandimarte

