Brazil's Usiminas reports 4th-qtr net loss of 117 mln reais
February 18, 2015

Brazil's Usiminas reports 4th-qtr net loss of 117 mln reais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, the Brazilian steelmaker known as Usiminas, reported a fourth quarter net loss of 117 million reais ($41.3 million) on Wednesday.

The company was supposed to release financial results on Friday morning though the board had not yet approved the report by that time.

Usiminas earned 47 million reais in the fourth quarter of 2013.

$1 = 2.83 Brazilian reais Reporting by Asher Levine and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

