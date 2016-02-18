FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Usiminas books $402 mln in asset impairments as crisis bites
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Usiminas books $402 mln in asset impairments as crisis bites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA lowered the value of mining, steel and other assets by 1.6 billion reais ($402 million) in the fourth quarter, as Brazil’s largest flat steel producer grapples with plunging sales and soaring debt.

Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Usiminas said in a securities filing on Thursday that the accounting value of mining assets was written down by 1.2 billion reais, with the so-called asset impairment in the steelmaking division totaling 357.2 million reais.

The value-added steel transformation unit suffered an impairment in the value of assets of about 56 million reais, the filing added.

$1 = 3.9802 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.