Brazil's Usiminas looking to raise prices by 10 pct - source
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
#Market News
March 15, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Usiminas looking to raise prices by 10 pct - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Usiminas is looking to increase steel prices for its distributors by nearly 10 percent in a bid by the troubled steelmaker to improve margins, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Usiminas is struggling in the face of a slumping steel market in Brazil which has been exacerbated by a boardroom battle between its controlling shareholders that has hamstrung the company’s ability to navigate the slump. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
