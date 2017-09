SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas jumped 15 percent in early trading in Sao Paulo on Wednesday after news that Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp plans to propose a cash injection of 1 billion reais ($269 million) in the financially strapped company.

$1 = 3.714 reais