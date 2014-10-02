FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ternium pays Previ $247 mln for additional stake in Brazil's Usiminas
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

Ternium pays Previ $247 mln for additional stake in Brazil's Usiminas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Steelmaking group Ternium SA agreed on Thursday to pay 616.7 million reais ($247 million) to pension fund Previ for a stake in Usiminas, as a battle for control of the beleaguered Brazilian mill heats up.

Under terms of the agreement, which were unveiled in a statement, Ternium will acquire 51.4 million common shares from Previ, the pension fund owned by workers of state-run Banco do Brasil SA. Ternium paid 12 reais per common share of Usiminas , representing an 82 percent premium to the stock’s close on Wednesday.

Last week, a rift between Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Ternium, Usiminas’ biggest shareholders, ended on the dismissal of Julián Eguren as chief executive of Usiminas.

Ternium’s purchase of the Previ shares will not trigger a tender offer for more Usiminas shares to other shareholders, the statement added. Usiminas is formally known as Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, and is Brazil’s largest flat steel producer.

$1 = 2.4952 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.