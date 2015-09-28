Comcast says to buy 51 pct of Universal Studios Japan for $1.5 bln

OSAKA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. cable company Comcast Corp said on Monday it has agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in Osaka-based theme park operator USJ Co for $1.5 billion.
Comcast said in a statement Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Seoul-based private equity firm MBK Partners and others will retain a 49 percent stake in USJ, the operator of Universal Studios Japan.
The deal gives USJ an enterprise value of $6.2 billion, Comcast said.
Comcast owns Universal Studios and as well as Universal Theme Parks through its NBCUniversal unit.
Reporting by Emi Emoto and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edwina Gibbs