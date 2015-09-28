FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Comcast says to buy 51 pct of Universal Studios Japan for $1.5 bln
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 28, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

Comcast says to buy 51 pct of Universal Studios Japan for $1.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSAKA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. cable company Comcast Corp said on Monday it has agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in Osaka-based theme park operator USJ Co for $1.5 billion.

Comcast said in a statement Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Seoul-based private equity firm MBK Partners and others will retain a 49 percent stake in USJ, the operator of Universal Studios Japan.

The deal gives USJ an enterprise value of $6.2 billion, Comcast said.

Comcast owns Universal Studios and as well as Universal Theme Parks through its NBCUniversal unit.

Reporting by Emi Emoto and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.