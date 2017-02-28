FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Comcast to buy remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan
#Funds News
February 28, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 6 months ago

Comcast to buy remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. cable and media company Comcast Corp said on Tuesday it would buy the 49 percent it does not already own in Universal Studios Japan (USJ) in a deal valued at 254.8 billion yen ($2.27 billion).

The deal values the Japanese theme park operator at 840 billion yen ($7.50 billion), including the assumption of debt.

Comcast is buying USJ from Goldman Sachs, private equity firm MBK and other owners. ($1 = 112.1300 yen) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

