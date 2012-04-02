UPDATE 1-Rising equity markets to drive US life insurers-Barclays

April 2 (Reuters) - Barclays Capital raised its first-quarter earnings estimates on six U.S. life insurers, including American International Group and MetLife Inc , as it expects them to benefit from rising equity markets.

The brokerage said while life insurers’ operating earnings are likely to be flat this quarter, stronger equity markets is expected to drive their future earnings.

Barclays expects Prudential Financial Inc, Torchmark Corp and Protective Life Corp to post the strongest earnings growth in the current quarter.

The brokerage said accounting change of deferred acquisition costs (DAC) in the first quarter will likely result in life insurers deferring less costs on an absolute dollar basis.

“The result will be a write-down of DAC, which would impact book value,” Barclays said.

Future earnings will also be impacted for some insurers as a result of increased operating expenses being partially offset by reduced amortization expense, it added.

The brokerage also expects the pace of share buybacks to increase in 2012 and 2013 among life insurers, given their strong capital positions.