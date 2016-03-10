LPC: US loan bounce tamed by weak demand

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - The rebound in oil, stocks and high-yield bond prices is expected to elude the US leveraged loan market, where a modest recent bounce will be capped by recession concerns and sinking demand.

Lingering worries about the US economy backsliding have boosted prospects that interest rates will stay low for longer, curbing investor appetite for floating-rate loans.

Volatile markets and impending regulatory constraints are slashing investment from Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds, the biggest buyers of leveraged loans, at the same time that retail buyers are scarce.

Wall Street banks have been cutting 2016 CLO issuance estimates by as much as 40% from forecasts just a few months ago. Retail investors, meantime, have pulled money from loan funds each week for more than seven straight months.

“Despite recent market firmness, large deals still face resistance given the risk-off environment and weak technicals: fund outflows, buyers on strike and the slowing CLO machine,” said Sean Coleman, chief credit officer of Franklin Square.

“We expect a muddle through economy rather than a recession this year,” he said. “Nonetheless, you could argue the high yield markets are pricing in a recession.”

After the Federal Reserve’s interest rate view late last year suggested four hikes in 2016, most Wall Street banks now see just two, a March 4 Reuters poll found.

A chunk of this year’s supply is left over from last year, when volatility slammed the door for some borrowers. There still is a clear dividing line, with higher-quality loans finding robust demand while lenders can demand sweeter terms on lower-grade deals.

In the secondary market, the average bid in the SMi100, the 100 most liquid loans, has risen about 75bp from late February to around 96 cents on the dollar. However, the average held near par last spring.

ANEMIA PREVAILS

“Secondary loan prices are up a bit in sympathy with high-yield bonds, and there’s precious little in the market in terms of benchmark deals,” said a senior banker. “But on the demand side, CLO issuance is going to remain fairly anemic and nobody really expects retail inflows to start any time soon.”

Wall Street forecasts now span from US$35bn to US$60bn of CLO volume this year, sharply below US$98.5bn last year.

Retail investors have yanked US$5.4bn from loan and exchange traded funds so far this year, after withdrawing US$21.6bn last year, according to Lipper.

Reduced demand will contribute to widening yield margins on institutional leveraged loans quite a bit more than the 25bp seen in the first two months of this year, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“In an environment where investors have started to price in a US recession, CLO issuance expectations are materially lower due to increased volatility, and retail funds continue to experience steady outflows, we think loan spreads could widen by another 75bp-100bp this year,” BAML analysts wrote in a report.

Lending a floor to the loan sector, however, is its relative insulation to oil, gas and other commodities. High-yield bonds have roughly triple the exposure, and as a result higher volatility and defaults.

“We expect ongoing volatility for the balance of this year, and probably continuing in 2017, based on fund flows, increases in default rates and ongoing global events whether from China or elsewhere,” said Gretchen Bergstresser, head of US performing credit at CVC Credit Partners.

“Loans will see ups and downs, but not to the same order of magnitude at all as the high-yield bond market,” she said. (Editing By Chris Mangham and Michelle Sierra)