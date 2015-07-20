CORRECTED-U.S. Mint will resume silver coin sales on July 27 after running out

(Corrects July 17 story to show sales will resume on July 27, not on Monday)

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint will resume sales of its popular 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins on July 27 on an allocated basis, it said in a statement on Friday, almost two weeks after running out of stock due to significant demand.

The mint was forced to halt sales to U.S. wholesalers on July 7 - the second such stoppage in the past nine months - while its facility in West Point, New York, rebuilt inventory.

It said at the time the halt would likely last about two weeks. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Dan Grebler)