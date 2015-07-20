FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. Mint will resume silver coin sales on July 27 after running out
July 20, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. Mint will resume silver coin sales on July 27 after running out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects July 17 story to show sales will resume on July 27, not on Monday)

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint will resume sales of its popular 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins on July 27 on an allocated basis, it said in a statement on Friday, almost two weeks after running out of stock due to significant demand.

The mint was forced to halt sales to U.S. wholesalers on July 7 - the second such stoppage in the past nine months - while its facility in West Point, New York, rebuilt inventory.

It said at the time the halt would likely last about two weeks. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Dan Grebler)

