FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Mint will resume silver coin sales on Monday after running out
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 17, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Mint will resume silver coin sales on Monday after running out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint will resume sales of its popular 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins on Monday on an allocated basis, it said in a statement on Friday, almost two weeks after running out of stock due to significant demand.

The mint was forced to halt sales to U.S. wholesalers on July 7 - the second such stoppage in the past nine months - while its facility in West Point, New York, rebuilt inventory.

It said at the time the halt would likely last about two weeks. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.