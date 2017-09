NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Mint American Eagle silver coin sales in February fell by 45.4 percent to 3.02 million ounces, data showed on Friday.

This compares with 5.5 million ounces in January at 3.75 million and 3.75 million ounces in February 2014. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)