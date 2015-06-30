FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales highest since January
June 30, 2015 / 9:19 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales highest since January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with periodic landmarks, adds market background)
    NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Mint gold coin sales reached a five-month
high in June as the price of bullion fell to 11-week lows, while silver coin
sales more than doubled month-over-month, the latest government data showed on
Tuesday.
    American Eagle gold coin sales jumped to 76,000 ounces in June, the highest
since January and more than triple the 21,500 ounces sold in May, U.S. Mint data
showed.
    The boost came as spot gold prices closed the month down 1.5 percent,
shrugging off concerns about Greece defaulting on a repayment to the
International Monetary Fund as investors geared up for rising interest rates in
the United States this year. 
    The jump in American Eagle gold coin sales came as outflows of physically
backed gold exchange traded funds dropped around 0.8 percent in
June, falling for the fourth straight month.
    American Eagle silver coin sales surged to 4.84 million ounces in June, also
the highest since January and more than double the 2 million ounces sold in May.
    
(in ounces)
                       Gold                Silver                    Platinum
                       2015      2014      2015         2014         2015    
January                81,000    91,500    5,530,000    4,775,000    n/a     
February               18,500    31,000    3,022,000    3,750,000    n/a     
March                  46,500    21,000    3,519,000    5,354,000    n/a     
April                  29,500    38,500    2,851,500    3,569,000    n/a     
May                    21,500    35,500    2,023,500    3,988,500    n/a     
June                   76,000    48,500    4,840,000    2,692,000    n/a     
YTD Total              273,000   266,000   21,786,000   24,128,500   n/a  

 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Richard Chang)

