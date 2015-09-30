FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. Mint American Eagle silver coin sales hit record in Q3
September 30, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Mint American Eagle silver coin sales hit record in Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details about Q3 sales)
    NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint sold 14.26 million ounces of
American Eagle silver coins in the third quarter, the highest on records going
back to 1986, and gold sales rose more than threefold from the prior three
months to just under 400,000 ounces, the biggest volumes in just over five
years, according to the latest data.
    The burst of buying came as precious metals prices plunged to six-year lows
in July, prompting collectors and retail investors to hunt out bargains.
    The U.S. Mint sold 125,500 ounces of gold coins in September, up 24 percent
from the previous month, and 3.8 million ounces of silver, down from 4.1 million
ounces.

(in ounces)
                       Gold                Silver                    Platinum
                       2015      2014      2015         2014         2015    
January                81,000    91,500    5,530,000    4,775,000    n/a     
February               18,500    31,000    3,022,000    3,750,000    n/a     
March                  46,500    21,000    3,519,000    5,354,000    n/a     
April                  29,500    38,500    2,851,500    3,569,000    n/a     
May                    21,500    35,500    2,023,500    3,988,500    n/a     
June                   76,000    48,500    4,840,000    2,692,000    n/a     
July                   170,000   30,000    5,529,000    1,975,000    n/a     
August                 101,500   25,000    4,935,000    2,087,500    n/a     
September              125,500   58,000    3,804,500    4,140,000    n/a     
YTD Total              670,000   379,000   36,054,500   32,331,000   n/a     

 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)

