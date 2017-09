NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint sold a record amount of American Eagle silver bullion coins and saw sales of its gold coins rise by a whopping 53 percent this year, it said on Thursday, as weak metal prices unleashed a fresh wave of buying by investors and collectors.

Sales of American Eagle gold coins hit 801,500 ounces, while 47 million ounces of their silver counterparts were bought. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)