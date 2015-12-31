UPDATE 1-U.S. Mint's silver coin sales hit record in 2015, gold sales up 53 pct

(Adds data in table)

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint sold a record amount of American Eagle silver bullion coins and saw sales of its gold coins rise by 53 percent this year, it said on Thursday, as weak metal prices unleashed a fresh wave of buying by investors and collectors.

Sales of American Eagle gold coins hit 801,500 ounces, while 47 million ounces of their silver counterparts were bought.

(in ounces)

Gold Silver

2015 2014 2015 2014 January 81,000 91,500 5,530,000 4,775,000 February 18,500 31,000 3,022,000 3,750,000 March 46,500 21,000 3,519,000 5,354,000 April 29,500 38,500 2,851,500 3,569,000 May 21,500 35,500 2,023,500 3,988,500 June 76,000 48,500 4,840,000 2,692,000 July 170,000 30,000 5,529,000 1,975,000 August 101,500 25,000 4,935,000 2,087,500 September 125,500 58,000 3,804,500 4,140,000 October 34,000 67,500 3,788,000 5,790,000 November 97,000 60,000 4,824,000 5,426,000 December 500 18,000 2,333,500 2,459,000 Annual 801,500 525,500 47,000,000 44,006,000 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Peter Cooney)