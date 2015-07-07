FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Mint sells out of 2015 silver coins due to 'significant' demand
July 7, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

US Mint sells out of 2015 silver coins due to 'significant' demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint said on Tuesday it temporarily sold out of its popular 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins due to a “significant” increase in demand, the latest sign plunging prices have spurred a resurgence of retail buying.

Last month, coin sales surged to 4.84 million ounces, the highest since January and more than double the 2 million ounces sold a month earlier.

Buyer interest typically picks up among collectors and other retail investors when prices are under pressure.

On Tuesday, spot silver prices sank almost 7 percent to $14.65 per ounce, the lowest for the year as the dollar climbed and amid a broader exodus of cash from commodities. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

