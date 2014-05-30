FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Mint to lift ration for American Eagle silver coins
May 30, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Mint to lift ration for American Eagle silver coins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint said on Friday it will cease rationing its popular American Eagle silver bullion investment coins, as retail investment demand has waned.

The Mint, which started rationing the coins last year amid red-hot demand, said that its authorized dealers can buy as many silver Eagles as they wish effective Monday, June 2.

The U.S. Mint has been allocating, or rationing sales of silver coins to its authorized dealers since late January, 2013 following a brief suspension as unprecedented demand depleted silver coin blanks.

In May, sales of silver Eagles were 3.99 million ounces versus April’s 3.57 million ounces. On a year-over-year basis, May sales were up from 3.46 million ounces in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Frank Tang)

