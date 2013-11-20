RESEARCH ALERT-Danaher: Bernstein raises price target

Nov 20 (Reuters) - : * Danaher Corp : Bernstein raises price target to $83 from $80; rating
outperform * Emerson Electric Co : Bernstein raises price target to $71 from $68;
rating market perform * Eaton Corporation Plc : Bernstein raises price target to $82 from
$76; rating outperform * Rockwell Automation Inc : Bernstein raises price target to $120 from
$113; rating market perform * GE : Bernstein raises price target to $27 from $26; rating market
perform * Honeywell International Inc : Bernstein raises price target to $103
from $97; rating outperform * Pentair Ltd : Bernstein raises price target to $82 from $78; rating
outperform * Ingersoll-Rand Plc : Bernstein raises price target to $77 from $74;
rating outperform * 3M Co : Bernstein raises price target to $136 from $127; rating
market perform For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE