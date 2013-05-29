FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Empire State Building investors approve IPO plan
May 29, 2013

Empire State Building investors approve IPO plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - A plan to roll the Empire State Building into a publicly traded company reached a critical threshold of investor approval on Wednesday, clearing the way for the public to own a piece of the landmark.

After more than a year of contentious relations between Malkin Holdings, which has spearheaded the plan, and a small group of investors, holders of more than 80 percent of the units of ownership in the 102-story skyscraper in New York’s midtown Manhattan approved the plan to fold the skyscraper into a newly created real estate investment trust called Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The approval was disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

