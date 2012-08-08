FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Upper floors of NYC's Woolworth Building to become luxury condos
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

Upper floors of NYC's Woolworth Building to become luxury condos

Ilaina Jonas

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The top 30 floors of the Woolworth Building, which was the world’s tallest building until 1929, will be transformed into 40 luxury condominiums by a New York development group.

An investment group led by Alchemy Properties Inc paid $68 million to the building’s owners, the Witkoff Group and Camby’s International, for the space in the historic downtown Manhattan Gothic-style tower. Witkoff Group and Camby’s International will continue to own the lower 28 floors.

The luxury condos are expected to be completed by 2015, Alchemy said in a statement.

Frank Winfield Woolworth, head of the five-and-dime empire, commissioned the building in 1910 as the company’s headquarters. It opened in 1913.

Alchemy plans to build a separate lobby on Park Place and to use a sub-basement swimming pool, once reserved for Woolworth’s personal use, as part of a health club.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.