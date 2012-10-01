FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Silica names CFO
October 1, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

U.S. Silica names CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Commercial silica maker U.S. Silica Holdings Inc named Donald Merril as chief financial officer, replacing William White who will retire on Dec. 31.

Merril, who joins Frederick, Maryland-based U.S. Silica as the vice-president of finance effective immediately, served Myers Industries Inc as its CFO from January 2006 to August 2012.

Brian Slobodow, chief administrative officer of U.S. Silica, will also resign, effective Oct. 7, to become an operating executive of Golden Gate Capital or one of its affiliates, U.S. Silica said.

The company’s shares, which have lost about 39 percent of their value in the past six months, were slightly down at $13.52 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

