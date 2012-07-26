FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hecla makes hostile takeover bid for U.S. Silver Corp
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 12:49 AM / 5 years ago

Hecla makes hostile takeover bid for U.S. Silver Corp

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co made an all-cash hostile bid to buy U.S. Silver Corp for C$110.7 million, a month after the Canadian company agreed to be bought by RX Gold & Silver Inc.

The offer price of C$1.80 per share represents a 22 percent premium on U.S. Silver’s shares closing price on Wednesday.

“Hecla believes the intended offer will constitute a superior proposal...and represents a premium of 28 percent to the imputed offer price of C$1.41 under the RX Proposal,” the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The offer comes less than a fortnight before U.S. Silver shareholders are expected to vote on the proposed deal with RX Gold & Silver in June.

Hecla has sufficient cash to pay for the consideration payable under the offers and associated expenses, the Coeur D‘Alene, Idaho-based low cost silver producer said in a statement.

U.S. Silver shares closed at C$1.47 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while Hecla shares, which have fallen almost 11 percent this month, closed at $4.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.