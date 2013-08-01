FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Steel considering its options after Lake Erie Works vote
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 1:56 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Steel considering its options after Lake Erie Works vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp is mulling its next steps after losing a key contract vote at the Lake Erie works in Canada, where a three-month lockout has halted raw steel production.

The steelmaker had asked provincial labor authorities to supervise a vote on its contract proposal, something it can only do once during a lockout.

The company had been clear that if employees rejected the proposal, they would “face the likelihood of a prolonged lockout and an uncertain future,” said U.S. Steel spokesman Trevor Harris in an emailed statement on Thursday.

“In the coming days, we will take the opportunity to reflect on all of the options available to us as a company,” he said.

The lockout affects about 1,000 workers at the Nanticoke, Ontario, facility, which accounted for about 10 percent of U.S. Steel’s raw steel output in 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.