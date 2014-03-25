U.S. Steel looking at building another electric arc furnace

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp could replace another of its older blast furnaces with an electric arc furnace, Chief Executive Mario Longhi told Reuters on Tuesday.

U.S. Steel said in January that it was applying for permits to build an electric arc furnace to replace the blast furnace at its Fairfield, Alabama facility.

“We are moving ahead with the first one,” said Longhi. “And there is a lot of analysis going on, given the fact that we have plenty of blast furnaces, to see where, if, when the next one could be replaced by another electric arc furnace.” (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Writing by Allison Martell)