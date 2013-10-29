CORRECTED-U.S. Steel to partially shut Hamilton works

(Corrects headline to clarify that not every part of the facility is affected.)

TORONTO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp said on Tuesday it will permanently shut down iron and steelmaking operations at its Hamilton, Ontario mill at the end of this year.

Chief Executive Mario Longhi said on a call with analysts and investors that the company will take a non-cash charge of about $225 million in the fourth quarter connected with the closure. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Janet Guttsman)