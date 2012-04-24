FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Steel posts profit before items as shipments up
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

US Steel posts profit before items as shipments up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Steel Corp posted an adjusted first-quarter profit, partly because it shipped more flat-rolled steel in the quarter.

The net loss was $219 million, or $1.52 per share, compared with a net loss of $86 million, or 60 cents per share, in the same quarter of 2011. But adjusted for items, including a $399 million loss on the sale of its Serbian operations, it posted a profit of 67 cents per share.

Sales rose to $5.2 billion from $4.8 billion in the 2011 quarter, the Pittsburgh-based company said on Tuesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.