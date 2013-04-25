UPDATE 1-U.S. Steel gives lockout notice at Canada plant -union

TORONTO, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Steel Corp has given workers at its Lake Erie works at Nanticoke, Ontario, notice of a lockout to start on Sunday at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), according to a letter posted on a union website.

In 2012, the plant, on the north shore of lake Erie, produced about 10 percent of U.S. Steel’s 23.6-million-ton global raw steel output. Its annual capacity is 2.6 million tons.

The steelmaker and United Steelworkers Local 8782 have been in talks on a new contract for workers at the plant, which U.S. Steel acquired in 2007 as part of its takeover of Canada’s Stelco. Local media have reported that the union local at the plant has almost 1,000 members.

Workers voted on Tuesday to reject the company’s contract proposal, a separate notice on the union website said. It was not immediately clear what the impact on production might be.

U.S. Steel could not immediately be reached for comment.