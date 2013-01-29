FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Steel loss narrows on lower costs
January 29, 2013

U.S. Steel loss narrows on lower costs

Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Steel Corp, the largest steel producer in the United States by volume, reported a narrower loss for the fourth quarter as lower costs helped offset a steep decline in prices.

Net loss narrowed to $50 million, or 35 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $211 million, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $4.49 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 75 cents per share on revenue of $4.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

