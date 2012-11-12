U.S. Steel gets approaches for Slovak unit

BRATISLAVA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Investors have expressed interest in U.S. Steel Corp’s Slovak unit because of its location, low labour costs and product portfolio, the unit said on Monday.

U.S. Steel Kosice, the euro zone country’s largest private corporate employer with more than 11,000 staff including subsidiaries, is an important supplier for Slovakia’s booming car industry, the key driver of the small economy.

The Slovak unit said the company will now study and explore the bids in the context of its overall capital allocation and in order to maximizes shareholder returns.