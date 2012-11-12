FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Steel gets approaches for Slovak unit
November 12, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Steel gets approaches for Slovak unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Investors have expressed interest in U.S. Steel Corp’s Slovak unit because of its location, low labour costs and product portfolio, the unit said on Monday.

U.S. Steel Kosice, the euro zone country’s largest private corporate employer with more than 11,000 staff including subsidiaries, is an important supplier for Slovakia’s booming car industry, the key driver of the small economy.

The Slovak unit said the company will now study and explore the bids in the context of its overall capital allocation and in order to maximizes shareholder returns.

