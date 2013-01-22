FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia still in talks with U.S. Steel over mill
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Slovakia still in talks with U.S. Steel over mill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Slovakia remains keen for U.S. Steel Corp to keep ownership of its steel mill, the largest private employer in the euro zone country.

“There is interest on both sides to continue these negotiations and find a solution for this investor to stay in Slovakia,” Prime Minister Robert Fico told reporters on Wednesday.

U.S. Steel Kosice, with 11,000 staff, is an important supplier to the car industry, a key export sector. The government, fearing heavy job losses if U.S. Steel were to leave, has been looking for options to persuade it to remain.

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel said in November it had received interest in its subsidiary in the eastern Slovak town of Kosice and was studying bids from an undisclosed number of investors.

Fico, in power since April, said special teams were studying options in the energy, environment and transport areas, looking for ways to cut costs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.