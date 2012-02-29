FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Daimler
February 29, 2012 / 7:55 AM / in 6 years

Russia sets oil transport tariff to Ust Luga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s Federal Tariff Service said it would allow state pipeline monopoly Transneft to take 10,621 roubles ($370) to load 100 tonnes of oil at the yet-to-be-launched Baltic oil terminal of Ust-Luga.

The terminal had a false start last year when state oil company Rosneft sold cargoes for December loading, only for the port’s launch to be put off by three landslides which destroyed the quay.

A cargo sold for loading at the end of February in Ust-Luga had to be moved to another Baltic terminal.

The Federal Tariff Service said the tariff was established with a view to the final launch of Ust-Luga in March. Traders are waiting for Transneft to reflect the cargoes in its loading schedule. ($1 = 29.0313 roubles) (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Dan Lalor)

