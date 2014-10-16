FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Bank of America's US Trust hires 26 advisers since August
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 16, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Bank of America's US Trust hires 26 advisers since August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - US Trust, Bank of America’s private wealth management arm for high net worth clients, said on Thursday it hired 26 advisers over the last two-and-a-half months.

The hires bring US Trust’s total adviser force to just under 300, according to third quarter earnings results released Wednesday.

The advisers, mostly registered securities brokers, were hired away from, among others, Citi Private Bank, BNY Mellon and JP Morgan Securities, as well as from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch, according to a statement from the firm.

US Trust does not disclose assets under management or annual revenue production for the new hires. However, the firm traditionally works with clients who invest $1 million or more in assets. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.