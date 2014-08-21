BRIEF-USU Software says organic sales increase of 16% in Q2 2014 as against last year

Aug 21 (Reuters) - USU Software AG : * Says organic sales increase of 16% in Q2 2014 as against previous year * Says Q2 consolidated sales under ifrs of EUR 14,293 thousand (Q2 2013: EUR

12,301 thousand) * Says Q2 adjusted consolidated earnings EUR 29 thousand versus EUR 1,422

thousand year ago * Says adjusted EBIT of EUR 1,511 thousand in Q2 2014 (Q2 2013: EUR 216

thousand) * Says confirms FY 2014 forecast * Says anticipates an increase in sales to EUR 63 - 65 million for the current

FY 2014 * Says adjusted FY 2014 EBIT is expected to rise to EUR 8 - 8.5 million

throughout the group * Confirms medium-term planning, that EUR 100 million sales threshold to be

exceeded by 2017 and adjusted EBIT margin to rise to over 15% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage