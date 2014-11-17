FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-USU Software Q3 adjusted EBIT up 50 pct to 1.6 mln euros
November 17, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-USU Software Q3 adjusted EBIT up 50 pct to 1.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - USU Software AG :

* Says increased its Q3 adjusted EBIT by 50 pct to 1.6 million euros (Q3 2013: 1.1 million euros)

* Q3 net profit amounted to 1.4 million euros (Q3 2013: 0.5 million euros)

* Forecasts Q4 consolidated sales and adjusted EBIT on par with previous year’s level

* Adjusts its 2014 sales guidance to about 60 million euros from between 63 million euros and 65 million euros

* Anticipates for FY 2014 a rise in adjusted EBIT to between 7.0 million euros and 7.5 million euros

* Still assumes that medium-term planning of sales of more than 100 million euros with an adjusted EBIT margin higher than 15 pct will be successfully implemented by 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

