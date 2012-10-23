FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P raises Utah Transit Authority rating outlook to stable
October 23, 2012

S&P raises Utah Transit Authority rating outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service late on Tuesday said it revised the Utah Transit Authority’s senior-lien sales tax-secured debt rating outlook to stable from negative, affecting $1.18 billion of debt.

The outlook revision reflects “improved maximum annual debt service coverage levels that are now above the level of the senior-lien additional bonds test,” said S&P credit analyst David Hitchcock in a statement.

The rating agency also affirmed the authority’s AAA debt rating and assigned an A-minus rating to its series 2012 subordinated sales tax and refunding revenue bonds with a stable outlook.

