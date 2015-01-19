FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UTair proposes new terms of UTair-Finance bond restructuring
January 19, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UTair proposes new terms of UTair-Finance bond restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19(Reuters) - UTair-Finance LLC :

* Says its sole shareholder, UTair, has proposed restructuring of UTair-Finance’s 05 series bonds, as well as BO-06 - BO-13 and BO-16 exchange bonds

* Proposes that the obligations under existing bonds be terminated by compensating bond holders with new bonds issued by UTair

* The new 12-year bonds have nominal value of 1,000 roubles ($15) per bond

* The interest rate in the first 12 years will equal from 0 to 0.01 pct per annum calculated at 50 pct of nominal value

* For the rest part of nominal value interest rate is 10 pct per annum during 1-2 years and 14 pct per annum during 3-7 years

Source text: bit.ly/1sURZ0V

Further company coverage:,

$1 = 64.7800 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

