FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Technologies says Honeywell merger faced real obstacles
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

United Technologies says Honeywell merger faced real obstacles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp, maker of jet engines, elevators, air conditioners and other building control and airplane products, said a rebuffed merger proposal from Honeywell International Inc faced “very real” obstacles and was not necessary for growth.

“We don’t need M&A for growth,” Chief Executive Gregory Hayes said at an investor meeting on Thursday. The company is poised for “huge growth” based in part on urbanization and rising disposable incomes in the developing world, he said.

The company forecast compounded annual revenue growth of 5 percent to 8 percent through the end of the decade. Its Pratt & Whitney aircraft engine division is poised for revenue growth in excess of 10 percent a year over the same period. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.