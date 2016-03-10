FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Pratt & Whitney says first A320neo engines show high reliability
#Market News
March 10, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Pratt & Whitney says first A320neo engines show high reliability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes spelling of Deutsche in first paragraph.)

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney said on Thursday that its new geared turbofan jetliner engine had logged high reliability at its initial customer, Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

“We’re 99 percent dispatch reliable at Lufthansa,” Bob Leduc, president of Pratt & Whitney, said at an investor conference held by parent United Technologies.

“An engine that’s not robust, an engine that’s not durable does not demonstrate 99 percent dispatch out of the box.”

Lufthansa took delivery of the first Airbus A320neo jet, equipped with the Pratt & Whitney’s engines, in January after launch customer Qatar Airways raised concern about the engine’s performance in hot climates. On Wednesday, Qatar Airways said the engines were not adequately tested and that it was seeking performance guarantees from Airbus and Pratt.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
