FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
United Tech expects foreign exchange will buffet 2017 earnings
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 11:42 PM / 8 months ago

United Tech expects foreign exchange will buffet 2017 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp expects foreign exchange conversion will reduce earnings in 2017, Chief Executive Greg Hayes said on Wednesday, noting that U.S. interest rates are likely to keep rising next year.

The comments came as the maker of Otis elevators, Carrier air conditioners, Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and other aerospace components posted a forecast for 2017 adjusted earnings of $6.30 to $6.60 a share. That compares with the consensus estimate of $6.59 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.