United Tech expects foreign exchange will buffet 2017 earnings

Dec 14 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp expects foreign exchange conversion will reduce earnings in 2017, Chief Executive Greg Hayes said on Wednesday, noting that U.S. interest rates are likely to keep rising next year.

The comments came as the maker of Otis elevators, Carrier air conditioners, Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and other aerospace components posted a forecast for 2017 adjusted earnings of $6.30 to $6.60 a share. That compares with the consensus estimate of $6.59 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)