Oct 6 United Technologies Corp, maker of Pratt & Whitney engines, said on Thursday it would cut the overall size of its pension liabilities by about $1.77 billion in 2016.

The company, which also makes Otis elevators, said it expected to incur a one-time pre-tax pension settlement charge of $400 million to $530 million in the fourth quarter.

United Technologies had future pension and post-retirement benefit obligations of $5.71 billion as of June 30. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)