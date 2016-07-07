Pratt wins $1.95 bln deal for 99 more F-35 engines -Pentagon

RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 7 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp's engine-making unit has won $1.5 billion in more funding for 99 engines to power the F-35 fighter jet, bringing the total value of its 10th production contract to $1.95 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The U.S. Defense Department's F-35 program office said the prices of the F135 engines to be built by Pratt & Whitney were between 2.6 percent and 4.2 percent lower than in the previous production contract. It gave no specific prices.