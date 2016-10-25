FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
United Technologies CEO sees flat Pratt & Whitney earnings in 2017
October 25, 2016 / 1:45 PM / in 10 months

United Technologies CEO sees flat Pratt & Whitney earnings in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - United Technologies said earnings at its Pratt & Whitney engine division are likely to be flat next year as it absorbs $300 million in costs from negative profit margins and $100 million in pension expenses.

"It's hard to see how Pratt's going to grow earnings," next year Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes said on a conference call with analysts. But he noted that "there will be real growth in other parts of the business to offset that." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

