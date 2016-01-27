FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Technologies quarterly revenue falls 4.5 pct
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2016 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

United Technologies quarterly revenue falls 4.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp reported a 4.5 percent decline in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.

Revenue fell to $14.30 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $14.98 billion a year earlier.

The maker of Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Otis elevators said net income attributable to common shareowners rose to $3.28 billion, from $1.47 billion a year earlier.

UTC reported 30 cents per share loss from continuing operations, compared with earnings of $1.41 per share a year earlier.

The company reported adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.53 per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.