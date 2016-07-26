FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
United Tech's quarterly revenue rises 1.25 pct
July 26, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

United Tech's quarterly revenue rises 1.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp reported a 1.25 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales at Pratt & Whitney and its aerospace systems businesses.

The company's revenue rose to $14.87 billion in the second quarter from $14.69 billion a year earlier.

United Tech said net income attributable to common shareowners fell to $1.37 billion in the quarter ended June 30, from $1.54 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to $1.71 from $1.64.

Excluding restructuring charges, the company earned $1.82 per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

